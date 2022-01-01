Salmon in Wekiva Springs

Go
Wekiva Springs restaurants
Toast

Wekiva Springs restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON BOWL image

SEAFOOD

Something Fishy

249 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON BOWL$15.99
8oz. of fresh Atlantic salmon over spring mix or cilantro lime rice with your choice of 4 toppings
More about Something Fishy

Browse other tasty dishes in Wekiva Springs

Tacos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston