Go
Toast

Alta's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

74 Trinity St • $$

Avg 3.9 (285 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Latte$5.00
Latte$4.50
Jalapeño Cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

74 Trinity St

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Swift Fit Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Messy Burgers. Happy Faces.

TLV

No reviews yet

A taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown Austin. Open 7 days a week from 11am-9pm for curbside pick up at The Fareground Food Hall!

Margot Blair Floral

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston