Alta's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
74 Trinity St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
74 Trinity St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Swift Fit Events
Come in and enjoy!
Burger Bar
Messy Burgers. Happy Faces.
TLV
A taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown Austin. Open 7 days a week from 11am-9pm for curbside pick up at The Fareground Food Hall!
Margot Blair Floral
Come in and enjoy!