Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Imperial
  • /
  • Altered Genius Brewing Imperial - 258 Main St.
A map showing the location of Altered Genius Brewing Imperial - 258 Main St.View gallery

Altered Genius Brewing Imperial - 258 Main St.

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

258 Main St.

Imperial, PA 15126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

258 Main St., Imperial PA 15126

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext
Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
7851 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
220 McHolme Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
orange starNo Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Industry Public House North Fayette
orange star3.7 • 478
140 Andrew Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Imperial

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Altered Genius Brewing Imperial - 258 Main St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston