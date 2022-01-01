Go
Locals claim it as their own. Curious seekers make it a destination. Set in a former movie theater, our brew pub is completely comfortable, almost familiar and nostalgic. But it offers something unique. Alternate Ending is welcoming to families as well as craft beer lovers thirsty for the limited edition and the novelty glass. Friends can gather here for a special private party, and movie lovers can catch an old flick. Movie scores, from the familiar to the obscure, play in the background and a faint smell of popcorn mingles with the beer and food. There’s a chance for everyone to connect with an old movie memory, and savor the highest quality craft beer and gourmet food made from the freshest ingredients.

Popular Items

Sourdough Pretzel$12.00
garlic butter, maldon sea salt, vegan cheese sauce, spicy mustard
Party Wings$14.00
served with celery sticks & house ranch
Grandma Red$23.00
organic bianco tomatoes, fresh & dry mozz, parm, garlic, basil, EVOO
California Dreamin' Burger$16.00
two smash patties, american cheese,caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, Martin's sesame bun
Caesar Salad$16.00
little gem lettuce, chicory, sourdough croutons, fried capers, cashew parm
Grandma Pink$24.00
spicy vodka sauce, fresh & dry mozz, ricotta, sesame seed crust, aleppo pepper flakes
Detroit Classic$17.00
6 hr tomato sauce, mozz, brick cheese, garlic, oregano, basil
What If? 4 Pack$18.00
Everyday go-to IPA 7.5%
Pine/Citrus
Detroit Rocket$18.00
mozz, ricotta, mascarpone, brick cheese, garlic aged gouda, fresh arugula, lemon, evoo, aleppo
Detroit Beekeeper Lament$18.00
6 hr tomato sauce, hot sopressata, mozz, ricotta, Calabrian chili oil, local honey
Location

1057 Rt. 34

Aberdeen NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
