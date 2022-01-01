Alton restaurants you'll love
More about Castelli's Moonlight at 255
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Castelli's Moonlight at 255
3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton
|Popular items
|Liver/Gizzard Dinner (OO)
|$12.99
Your choice of Fried Chicken Livers, Gizzards, or Both.
|Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)
|$14.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled
|Dinner Salad - SM
|$4.99
A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing
More about The Old Bakery Beer Company
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Old Bakery Beer Company
400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton
|Popular items
|V+ Falafel Wrap
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla filled with housemade falafel, romaine lettuce, carrot, onion, and tzatziki
|BLT Sandwich
|$11.00
sourdough, bacon, tomato jam, mixed greens, garlic mayo
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$11.00
1/3 lb beef patty, white cheddar, beer bacon jam
More about Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
102 W 9TH STREET, Alton
|Popular items
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.00
A Local Favorite served with our House Made Meat Sauce
|Small Italian House Salad
|$4.00
Lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato & a pepperoincini pepper
|Pepperloin Kabobs for 4
|$64.00
4 Kabobs, Salad, & Pasta or Potato