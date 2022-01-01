Alton restaurants you'll love

Alton restaurants
Toast
Alton's top cuisines

Must-try Alton restaurants

Castelli's Moonlight at 255 image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Castelli's Moonlight at 255

3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liver/Gizzard Dinner (OO)$12.99
Your choice of Fried Chicken Livers, Gizzards, or Both.
Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)$14.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled
Dinner Salad - SM$4.99
A crisp lettuce blend tossed in your choice of dressing
The Old Bakery Beer Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Old Bakery Beer Company

400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton

Avg 4 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
V+ Falafel Wrap$10.00
Flour Tortilla filled with housemade falafel, romaine lettuce, carrot, onion, and tzatziki
BLT Sandwich$11.00
sourdough, bacon, tomato jam, mixed greens, garlic mayo
Bacon Jam Burger$11.00
1/3 lb beef patty, white cheddar, beer bacon jam
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar image

 

Tony's Steakhouse & Bar

102 W 9TH STREET, Alton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$9.00
A Local Favorite served with our House Made Meat Sauce
Small Italian House Salad$4.00
Lettuce, onion, cheese, tomato & a pepperoincini pepper
Pepperloin Kabobs for 4$64.00
4 Kabobs, Salad, & Pasta or Potato
