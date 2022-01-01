Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Alton
/
Alton
/
Cannolis
Alton restaurants that serve cannolis
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Castelli's Moonlight at 255
3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton
Avg 4.3
(234 reviews)
Cannoli
$2.99
More about Castelli's Moonlight at 255
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
102 W 9TH STREET, Alton
No reviews yet
3 Mini Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$5.00
More about Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Alton
Garlic Bread
Meatball Subs
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Pork Chops
Mac And Cheese
Green Beans
More near Alton to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(320 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston