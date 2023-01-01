Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Alton
/
Alton
/
Cheese Fries
Alton restaurants that serve cheese fries
Alton Sports Tap
3812 College Avenue, Alton
No reviews yet
Loaded Cheese Fry
$4.00
More about Alton Sports Tap
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Castelli's Moonlight at 255
3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton
Avg 4.3
(234 reviews)
SD Cheese Fries
$3.99
More about Castelli's Moonlight at 255
Browse other tasty dishes in Alton
Italian Salad
Grilled Chicken
Spinach Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cannolis
Chicken Sandwiches
Ravioli
Garlic Bread
More near Alton to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(660 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston