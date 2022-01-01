Chicken tenders in Alton
Alton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Castelli's Moonlight at 255
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Castelli's Moonlight at 255
3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton
|Kid's Chicken Strips (OO)
|$6.99
|Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)
|$14.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled
|Chicken Tender Bites App
|$9.99
Juicy and crispy chicken tenders breaded or grilled, served with or without hot sauce.
More about Heaterz
Heaterz
1500 Main St., Alton
|Chicken Tenders (2)
|$4.69
Hand breaded, and the best in ALTON