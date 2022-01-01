Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Alton

Alton restaurants
Alton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Castelli's Moonlight at 255 image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Castelli's Moonlight at 255

3400 Fosterburg Rd, Alton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips (OO)$6.99
Fried Chicken Tenderloin Strips (OO)$14.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled
Chicken Tender Bites App$9.99
Juicy and crispy chicken tenders breaded or grilled, served with or without hot sauce.
More about Castelli's Moonlight at 255
Item pic

 

Heaterz

1500 Main St., Alton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (2)$4.69
Hand breaded, and the best in ALTON
More about Heaterz
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar image

 

Tony's Steakhouse & Bar

102 W 9TH STREET, Alton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Chicken Strips App$9.00
A Local Favorite served with our House Made Meat Sauce
20 Chicken Strip Dinner$30.00
20 Chicken Strips with Salad or Pasta
More about Tony's Steakhouse & Bar

