Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Alton
/
Alton
/
Tacos
Alton restaurants that serve tacos
Alton Sports Tap
3812 College Avenue, Alton
No reviews yet
Kids Mini Tacos
$5.99
Taco Salad
$11.99
Mini Tacos
$7.99
More about Alton Sports Tap
Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
102 W 9TH STREET, Alton
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Sauteed in a White Wine Garlic Lemon Butter
More about Tony's Steakhouse & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Alton
Filet Mignon
Salmon
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic Bread
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Pork Chops
Spinach Salad
More near Alton to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(212 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(609 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston