Alton restaurants you'll love

VIR - Pagoda Concessions

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$3.00
Choice. Of: Biscuit, English Muffin, or Croissant +$1
Oil Spill Burger$8.25
Angus beef patty chargrilled
Turn 15 Pulled Pork$8.75
Eastern Carolina style pulled pork topped with chopped slaw.
More about VIR - Pagoda Concessions
Restaurant banner

 

VIR - Oak Tree Tavern

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black & Bleu$17.50
Blackened burger topped with bacon, red onion, tomato confit, lettuce, mayonnaise, and bleu cheese crumbles.
The Heckman$17.50
Fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce, covered with a pineapple relish, crisp bacon and sriracha mayo.
The Classic$16.50
Angus Beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise
More about VIR - Oak Tree Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

VIR - Catering

2000 Plantation Rd,, Alton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about VIR - Catering

