Alton restaurants you'll love

VIR - Pagoda Concessions
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.00
Choice. Of: Biscuit, English Muffin, or Croissant +$1
|Oil Spill Burger
|$8.25
Angus beef patty chargrilled
|Turn 15 Pulled Pork
|$8.75
Eastern Carolina style pulled pork topped with chopped slaw.
VIR - Oak Tree Tavern
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu
|$17.50
Blackened burger topped with bacon, red onion, tomato confit, lettuce, mayonnaise, and bleu cheese crumbles.
|The Heckman
|$17.50
Fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy chili sauce, covered with a pineapple relish, crisp bacon and sriracha mayo.
|The Classic
|$16.50
Angus Beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise
VIR - Catering
2000 Plantation Rd,, Alton