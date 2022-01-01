Cheeseburgers in Alton
Alton restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
VIR - Pagoda Concessions - Pagoda - 1245 Pine Tree Rd
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
|Oil Spill Burger
|$8.25
Angus beef patty chargrilled
|Chicken Strips With Fries
|$9.50
Boneless southern fried chicken tenders with seasoned fries.
|Oil Spill With Cheese
|$8.75
Our burger topped with American cheese
VIR - Oak Tree Tavern - Tavern - 1245 Pine Tree Rd
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
|Full Garden Salad
|$12.00
Fresh greens with tomato, cucumber, and onion.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.00
Green Tomatoes coated with cornmeal, fried and served with a red pepper vinaigrette.
|The Classic
|$16.50
Angus Beef with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise