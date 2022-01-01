Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Alton

Alton restaurants
Alton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Restaurant banner

 

VIR - Pagoda Concessions

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips With Fries$9.50
Boneless southern fried chicken tenders with seasoned fries.
More about VIR - Pagoda Concessions
Restaurant banner

 

VIR - Oak Tree Tavern

1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.99
More about VIR - Oak Tree Tavern
