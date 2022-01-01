Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Alton
/
Alton
/
Chicken Tenders
Alton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
VIR - Pagoda Concessions
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips With Fries
$9.50
Boneless southern fried chicken tenders with seasoned fries.
More about VIR - Pagoda Concessions
VIR - Oak Tree Tavern
1245 Pine Tree Rd, Alton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.99
More about VIR - Oak Tree Tavern
