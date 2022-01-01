Chicken sandwiches in Altoona
Altoona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
3160 8th St SW Ste P, Altoona
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
A crispy fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted bun.
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Start with a crispy fried chicken breast on a toasted bun and the rest is up to you! Customize your sandwich with as many add-ons as you want.