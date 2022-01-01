Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Altoona

Go
Altoona restaurants
Toast

Altoona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Sam's Sports Bar and Grill

3160 8th St SW Ste P, Altoona

Avg 4.3 (610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
A crispy fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted bun.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Start with a crispy fried chicken breast on a toasted bun and the rest is up to you! Customize your sandwich with as many add-ons as you want.
More about Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
Main pic

 

Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr

2437 Adventureland Dr, Altoona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Romano Sandwich$11.75
More about Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Altoona

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Map

More near Altoona to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston