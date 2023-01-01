Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Altoona

Altoona restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Sam's Sports Bar and Grill

3160 8th St SW Ste P, Altoona

Avg 4.3 (610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded cheddar and croutons.
More about Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
CoolBasil Altoona - 550 36th Ave SW Suite J

550 36th Ave SW Suite J, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Beef, Pork, or Chicken Salad$12.95
Your choice of wok-seared sliced beef, pork, or chicken with onion, roasted rice, mint and fresh coriander in a zippy lime based dressing. Gluten Free
More about CoolBasil Altoona - 550 36th Ave SW Suite J

