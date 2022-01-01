Altoona restaurants you'll love
Altoona's top cuisines
Must-try Altoona restaurants
More about Jack & Georges
Jack & Georges
2400 4th Ave, Altoona
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Salad
|$11.25
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
|Small Crispy Chicken Salad Salad
|$10.25
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
|Small Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Small Chicken w/Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice on Dressing
More about Iron Galley
Iron Galley
615 6th Street, Altoona
|Popular items
|Traditional Flatbread
|$8.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara.
|Fried Brussels
|$7.00
Brussel sprouts fried and tossed with parmesan and served with lemon aioli.
|Double Stack
|$11.00
Two quarter pound beef patties, bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, and secret sauce.
More about United Veterans Association of Blair County
United Veterans Association of Blair County
1809 Union Ave., Altoona