Altoona restaurants you'll love

Altoona restaurants
  • Altoona

Altoona's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Altoona restaurants

Jack & Georges image

 

Jack & Georges

2400 4th Ave, Altoona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Steak Salad$11.25
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Grilled Steak Tips Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Small Crispy Chicken Salad Salad$10.25
Salad W/ Lettuce Tomato Crispy Chicken Tenders Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice of Dressing
Small Chicken Salad$9.75
Small Chicken w/Lettuce Tomato Shredded Mozzarella Fries and choice on Dressing
More about Jack & Georges
Iron Galley image

 

Iron Galley

615 6th Street, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Flatbread$8.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara.
Fried Brussels$7.00
Brussel sprouts fried and tossed with parmesan and served with lemon aioli.
Double Stack$11.00
Two quarter pound beef patties, bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, and secret sauce.
More about Iron Galley
Levity Brewing Altoona image

 

Levity Brewing Altoona

1411 11th Avenue, Altoona

No reviews yet
More about Levity Brewing Altoona
United Veterans Association of Blair County image

 

United Veterans Association of Blair County

1809 Union Ave., Altoona

No reviews yet
More about United Veterans Association of Blair County

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Altoona

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

