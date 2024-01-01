Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Altoona

Altoona restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Jack & Georges image

 

Jack & Georges

2400 4th Ave, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.75
Delicious Buffalo Chicken with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce!
More about Jack & Georges
Consumer pic

 

Zach's + Joe's

5820 6th Avenue, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.49
original buffalo sauce / chicken / mozzarella
More about Zach's + Joe's

