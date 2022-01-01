Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Altoona
/
Altoona
/
Pretzels
Altoona restaurants that serve pretzels
Jack & Georges
2400 4th Ave, Altoona
No reviews yet
Pretzel W/Che
$4.25
Crab Pretzel
$9.25
More about Jack & Georges
Iron Galley
615 6th Street, Altoona
No reviews yet
Jumbo Pretzel
$9.00
A butter basted jumbo pretzel served with housemade peppercorn mustard and cheese sauce.
More about Iron Galley
Browse other tasty dishes in Altoona
Chicken Salad
More near Altoona to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Du Bois
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston