Stromboli in
Altoona
/
Altoona
/
Stromboli
Altoona restaurants that serve stromboli
Jack & Georges
2400 4th Ave, Altoona
No reviews yet
Stromboli
$10.25
More about Jack & Georges
Zach's + Joe's
5820 6th Avenue, Altoona
No reviews yet
Zach's Stromboli
$13.89
ham / pepperoni / mozzarella / side of marinara
More about Zach's + Joe's
