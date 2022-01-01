Go
altThai

For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.

SEAFOOD

40 S. Arlington Heights Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)

Popular Items

Curry Fried Rice$12.00
onions, peas, carrots, egg, served with fresh cucumber, green onion, cilantro.
L-Pad Thai$9.50
L-Basil Fried Rice$10.00
Beef & Broccoli$16.00
broccoli, and carrots.
Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)$6.50
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
Shrimp Dumplings (4)$7.50
with sweet ginger sauce.
Calamari Rings$10.50
with spicy mayo sauce.
Shrimp Rolls$10.00
shrimp, carrots, beets, bean sprouts, red cabbage, lettuce and rice noodles with peanut plum
sauce.
Sweet Sticky Rice w/Ice Cream$6.00
*** Thai Iced Coffee$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

40 S. Arlington Heights Road

Arlington Heights IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:45 pm
