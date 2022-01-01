altThai
For Curbside Pickup, please pull over to the side of the restaurant and call us at 847 797 8442, then press 1.
SEAFOOD
40 S. Arlington Heights Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 S. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Passero
Come in and enjoy!!
Scratchboard Kitchen
Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare.
Hours:
Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM
Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub
Come in and enjoy your dining experience in our authentic Irish Pub. Everything is straight from Ireland and our food is top notch!
Hey Nonny
We're still open for curbside carry out & delivery!
Give us a call or place an order here.