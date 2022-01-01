Go
Toast

Alumni Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1130 Hwy 1 • $$

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish Nacho$10.50
Louisiana crawfish in house made Pepper Jack cheese sauce served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips
BOM - The Hail Mary Rescue Burger$14.00
Mac and Cheese Burger: beef patty, fried green tomato, crawfish Pepper Jack cheese sauce, and caramelized onions on Brioche bun. 20% of this BOM sales get donated to a local charity this month.
Shrimp Poboy$14.00
Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, Duet's Bakery bread
Tuna Nacho$15.50
Grilled tuna, wonton chips, bang bang sauce, Teriyaki sauce, green onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Old School Burger$9.25
Beef patty with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and alumni sauce
Taco
Choice of steak, shrimp, pork, chicken or tuna on flour tortilla, Pepper Jack cheese, corn salsa, slaw, Jalapeno lime sauce
Alumni Wings$12.75
Smoked and flashed fried
Alumni Cobb Salad$9.00
Lettuce mix, roasted tomatoes, bacon, egg, avocado, and house pickled onions. Chicken, beef, shrimp, cauli burger, and tuna can be added.
Bang Bang Poboy$15.00
House Favorite
Local white shrimp, gluten free battered, bang bang sauce, lettuce, tomato, Duet's Bakery bread
Turkey Burger$10.50
Signature Favorite
Turkey patty, Provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, avocado, Alumni sauce, basil oil on Brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1130 Hwy 1

Thibodaux LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grady V’s

No reviews yet

Grady V’s open to the public at The Bayou Country Club

Cuvee Wine and Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flanagan's Creative Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston