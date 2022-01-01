Alvin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Alvin restaurants
Red Oak Cafe
1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin
|Popular items
|Kitchen Sink Quesadilla
|$13.95
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese ,and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.
|Biscuits & Gravy B'fast
|$12.95
Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.
|Make Your Own Scramble
|$11.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with has browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6
2370 West Highway 6, Alvin
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.50
Parmesan crusted chicken breast filet, creamy vodka sauce, provolone cheese & fresh parsley inside buttery grilled Italian bread
|Classic Burger
|$8.00
mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasty bun
|Avocado, Tomato & Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
creamy smoked Gouda cheese, avocado mash, ripe tomato & cracked black pepper on butter grilled country white bread (Add peppered bacon $2)
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Grace Pizza & Shakes
113 E Sealy St, Alvin
Persedo
5318 FM517 Bldg C, Alvin