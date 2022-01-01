Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alvin restaurants you'll love

Alvin restaurants
  • Alvin

Must-try Alvin restaurants

Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kitchen Sink Quesadilla$13.95
Scrambled eggs; sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos; black beans, chipotle salsa, cheese ,and your choice of bacon, country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and a side of salsa.
Biscuits & Gravy B'fast$12.95
Two eggs your way, hash browns, grits or jalapeno cheddar grits, and country sausage, link sausage, turkey sausage or bacon. Served with two biscuits topped with sausage gravy or jalapeno gravy.
Make Your Own Scramble$11.95
Three eggs scrambled with your choice of three mix-ins. Served with has browns, grits, or jalapeno cheddar grits, and toast or a biscuit.
Banner pic

 

MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

2370 West Highway 6, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.50
Parmesan crusted chicken breast filet, creamy vodka sauce, provolone cheese & fresh parsley inside buttery grilled Italian bread
Classic Burger$8.00
mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasty bun
Avocado, Tomato & Grilled Cheese$9.00
creamy smoked Gouda cheese, avocado mash, ripe tomato & cracked black pepper on butter grilled country white bread (Add peppered bacon $2)
Consumer pic

 

Happy Takos

1468 tX-35, ste A, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grace Pizza & Shakes image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Grace Pizza & Shakes

113 E Sealy St, Alvin

Avg 4 (72 reviews)
Persedo image

 

Persedo

5318 FM517 Bldg C, Alvin

No reviews yet
Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

