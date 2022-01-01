Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Alvin
/
Alvin
/
Cake
Alvin restaurants that serve cake
Red Oak Cafe - Alvin
1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin
Avg 4.7
(305 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$4.95
More about Red Oak Cafe - Alvin
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6 - 2370 West Highway 6
2370 West Highway 6, Alvin
No reviews yet
CRAB CAKES
$18.00
More about MyLeigh's Cafe On 6 - 2370 West Highway 6
Browse other tasty dishes in Alvin
Chicken Sandwiches
Quiche
Pudding
Turkey Clubs
Waffles
Chicken Wraps
Wedge Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Alvin to explore
Pearland
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Friendswood
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
League City
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Texas City
No reviews yet
Kemah
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Seabrook
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(956 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston