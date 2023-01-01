Chicken fried steaks in Alvin
Alvin restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6 - 2370 West Highway 6
2370 West Highway 6, Alvin
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH
|$13.00
Crispy Angus beef cube steak fritter, jalapeno bacon mayo, lettuce & tomato
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Alvin - 1100 North Bypass, TX-35
1100 North Bypass, TX-35, Alvin
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$9.49
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
|Chicken Fried Steak
|Chicken Fried Steak Strips
|$13.99