Chicken fried steaks in Alvin

Alvin restaurants
Alvin restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

MyLeigh's Cafe On 6 - 2370 West Highway 6

2370 West Highway 6, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH$13.00
Crispy Angus beef cube steak fritter, jalapeno bacon mayo, lettuce & tomato
More about MyLeigh's Cafe On 6 - 2370 West Highway 6
Item pic

 

Kelley's Country Cookin' - Alvin - 1100 North Bypass, TX-35

1100 North Bypass, TX-35, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$9.49
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak Strips$13.99
More about Kelley's Country Cookin' - Alvin - 1100 North Bypass, TX-35

