Chicken sandwiches in Alvin
Alvin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Red Oak Cafe
1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
MyLeigh's Cafe On 6
2370 West Highway 6, Alvin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
our Southwestern inspired signature chicken salad made with cranberries & pecans nestled inside a buttery croissant
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.50
Parmesan crusted chicken breast filet, creamy vodka sauce, provolone cheese & fresh parsley inside buttery grilled Italian bread