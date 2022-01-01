Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Alvin

Alvin restaurants
  • Alvin
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Alvin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

1200 N Bypass 35 Ste B 105, Alvin

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
House chicken salad with apples, celery, and walnuts on your choice of bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo.
More about Red Oak Cafe
Item pic

 

MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

2370 West Highway 6, Alvin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
our Southwestern inspired signature chicken salad made with cranberries & pecans nestled inside a buttery croissant
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.50
Parmesan crusted chicken breast filet, creamy vodka sauce, provolone cheese & fresh parsley inside buttery grilled Italian bread
More about MyLeigh's Cafe On 6

