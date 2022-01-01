Alza Italian Kitchen
Family owned and operated, Alza Italian Kitchen is a modern day classic Italian restaurant that bridges the gap between old and new. A neighborhood restaurant with a lively atmosphere, Alza offers a diverse menu of delicious Italian comfort food with an elevated twist.
22411 Antonio parkway suite C170
RSM CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
