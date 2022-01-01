Wrapped in a pink Furoshiki cloth, this luxe Spring chirashi box can feed 2 people!

+ Chef's Choice of Seasonal dry aged fish and fresh shellfish

+Sashimi: Konbu cured NZ King Salmon, Sakura cured Japanese Snapper

+ Shredded Japanese Omelet over sushi rice

+ Seasonal Veggies: Grilled Eggplant with grated Mountain Yam, Asparagus and Tomato steeped in dashi, Soy Braised Bamboo shoot, House tofu

+ Fruit Sando: Homemade Milk bread, Milky Whipped Cream, Strawberries

+ Matcha Butter Mochi (contains coconut, eggs, dairy)

Comes with Nori, House made Soy sauce, Wasabi, and Ginger.

**No substitutions at this time. If you need more details on Ingredients please reach out via email or Text

**Contains gluten, dairy, shellfish, raw/cooked vegetables, raw/cooked fruits, tree nuts**

