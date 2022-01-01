Go
Toast

Ama Ami

Chirashi, Specials, and Dessert

703 Edgewood St. NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Haru - Kami Box$185.00
Wrapped in a pink Furoshiki cloth, this luxe Spring chirashi box can feed 2 people!
+ Chef's Choice of Seasonal dry aged fish and fresh shellfish
+Sashimi: Konbu cured NZ King Salmon, Sakura cured Japanese Snapper
+ Shredded Japanese Omelet over sushi rice
+ Seasonal Veggies: Grilled Eggplant with grated Mountain Yam, Asparagus and Tomato steeped in dashi, Soy Braised Bamboo shoot, House tofu
+ Fruit Sando: Homemade Milk bread, Milky Whipped Cream, Strawberries
+ Matcha Butter Mochi (contains coconut, eggs, dairy)
Comes with Nori, House made Soy sauce, Wasabi, and Ginger.
**No substitutions at this time. If you need more details on Ingredients please reach out via email or Text
**Contains gluten, dairy, shellfish, raw/cooked vegetables, raw/cooked fruits, tree nuts**
GLUTTONY$49.00
Fatty Tuna tartare, Sea Urchin, Hokkaido Scallops, Ikura Salmon Roe.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Real Wasabi
*This bowl is the same size as BUKKAKE and contains pickled and fresh vegetable garnishes
*IKURA IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
TOKUJO$45.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
BUKKAKE$57.00
Rich and decadent. Fatty Tuna tartare (50%), Ikura Salmon roe (25%), and Sea Urchin (25%) delicately plated in our smallest bowl. If you have a bigger appetite, we recommend adding on a Maguro box or the Bara chirashi!
Comes with toasted Nori, Ginger, and Wasabi. May contain fresh and or pickled vegetable garnish.
Ikura contains gluten**
SALMON$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
BARA$35.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
MAGURO$35.00
Checkerboard display of Lean and Medium-Full Fatty Bluefin Tuna responsibly sourced from Japan ! Dry-aged (expect some delicious discoloration) for a few days to elevate natural flavors and breakdown any chewy fibers.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*NO POKE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
AHI LIMU POKE (Traditional Recipe)$30.00
Cubed tuna on a bed of sushi rice! Bluefin Tuna, Aloha Shoyu, Ginger, Scallions, Sweet Onions, Sesame Oil, Hawaiian chili peppers, Kukui Nuts (tree nut), Alaea Salt, Limu Ogo (purple seaweed harvested and dried in Oahu, Hawaii).
Comes with Toasted Nori.
*Does NOT come with ginger, wasabi, or shoyu.
*Contains tree nuts and gluten. No recipe modifications allowed for this item.*
Chopsticks
If you would like utensils, please indicate by adding this item to you order. Thank you!
*The Zero Waste Omnibus Amendment Act, signed in December 2020, prohibits food-serving entities from providing “accessory” disposable food service ware items unless first requested by the customer. For this reason we will no longer be adding utensils to your take out order unless specifically indicated. We apologize for the inconvenience.*
See full menu

Location

703 Edgewood St. NE

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Busboys and Poets

No reviews yet

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

BGR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motown Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Authentic Detroit-style pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston