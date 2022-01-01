Amagansett restaurants you'll love
Amagansett's top cuisines
Must-try Amagansett restaurants
More about Best Pizza & Dive Bar
PIZZA • SALADS
Best Pizza & Dive Bar
2095 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$3.75
With house marinara
|Grandma Pie
|$28.00
Square pie, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
|Romaine Salad
|$12.00
The pizzeria classic, red wine vinaigrette
More about Il Buco al Mare
Il Buco al Mare
231 Main Street, Amagansett
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$28.00
Fresh burrata, quince mostarda + almond crumble
|Bucatini, cacio e pepe
|$24.00
Black pepper, Pecorino Romano, butter + extra virgin olive oil
|Rosemary Focaccia
|$14.00
Fresh rosemary, hand-harvested sea salt + Nocellara olive oil
More about Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
SEAFOOD
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken
|$34.00
baby carrots, haricot vert, au jus
|Margherita
|$22.00
tomato base, mozzarella, basil
|Sesame Crusted Tuna
|$42.00
seaweed salad, forbidden black rice, tamari, ginger, lime, thai basil
More about Rosie's
FRENCH FRIES
Rosie's
195 Main St, Amagansett
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$10.00
Phillip Farm Egg Biscuit, Cabot Cheddar & Buttermilk
|Summer Mixed Salad
|$16.00
Kohlrabi, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Quinoa, Avocado & Citrus Vinaigrette, Add on – Falafel $3 Chicken $5, Hard Boiled Egg $3
|Fries Aioli & Chicken Salt
|$6.00
With Aioli & Ketchup