Amagansett restaurants you'll love

Amagansett restaurants
Toast
  • Amagansett

Amagansett's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Amagansett restaurants

Best Pizza & Dive Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

2095 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett

Avg 4.2 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots (6)$3.75
With house marinara
Grandma Pie$28.00
Square pie, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
Romaine Salad$12.00
The pizzeria classic, red wine vinaigrette
More about Best Pizza & Dive Bar
Il Buco al Mare image

 

Il Buco al Mare

231 Main Street, Amagansett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata$28.00
Fresh burrata, quince mostarda + almond crumble
Bucatini, cacio e pepe$24.00
Black pepper, Pecorino Romano, butter + extra virgin olive oil
Rosemary Focaccia$14.00
Fresh rosemary, hand-harvested sea salt + Nocellara olive oil
More about Il Buco al Mare
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett image

SEAFOOD

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

Avg 4.5 (2863 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$34.00
baby carrots, haricot vert, au jus
Margherita$22.00
tomato base, mozzarella, basil
Sesame Crusted Tuna$42.00
seaweed salad, forbidden black rice, tamari, ginger, lime, thai basil
More about Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
Rosie's image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosie's

195 Main St, Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$10.00
Phillip Farm Egg Biscuit, Cabot Cheddar & Buttermilk
Summer Mixed Salad$16.00
Kohlrabi, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Quinoa, Avocado & Citrus Vinaigrette, Add on – Falafel $3 Chicken $5, Hard Boiled Egg $3
Fries Aioli & Chicken Salt$6.00
With Aioli & Ketchup
More about Rosie's
