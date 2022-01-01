Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Amagansett

Go
Amagansett restaurants
Toast

Amagansett restaurants that serve pies

Grandma Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

2095 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett

Avg 4.2 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grandma Pie$28.00
Square pie, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
More about Best Pizza & Dive Bar
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett image

SEAFOOD

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

Avg 4.5 (2863 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$14.00
More about Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

Browse other tasty dishes in Amagansett

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Amagansett to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston