AMAI Tea & Cafe
Tea & Cafe specialty shop
20210 Anza Avenue
Popular Items
Location
20210 Anza Avenue
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Piccini Italian Takeout
In Italian, PICCINI means “little ones”. We named our takeout spot after our two little boys, Luca and Nico. We know what a fast-paced life you have and sometimes, putting together a meal is the last thing you want to do.
Presotea Torrance
Bubble Tea Shop with delicious freshly brewed tea, coffee and blended smoothies.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Aliotta's Via Firenze
Come and enjoy!!!
Charming Italian fine dining enjoyed by business executive and romantics alike since 1999. Venetian plastered walls decorated with old world charm. Large selection of fine wines, prime steaks and seafood. If you don't see it on our menu we would be happy to make what You would like, simple ask. Salute Grazie! Chef Michael Aliotta.