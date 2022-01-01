Go
Toast

Amalfi Cucina Italiana

Authentic Italian Restaurant

PIZZA

1035 La Bonita Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (433 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1035 La Bonita Rd

San Marcos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amalfi Marina Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chick'n Cone - San Marcos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happi Spatula

No reviews yet

Happi Spatula is a Healthy Fusion Cuisine specialty store located in the north county of San Diego. We offer lunch, in-between light meals and dinner. ! Meal kits and Catering are also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!

TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston