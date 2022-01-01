Amalfi Cucina Italiana
Authentic Italian Restaurant
PIZZA
1035 La Bonita Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1035 La Bonita Rd
San Marcos CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Amalfi Marina Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Chick'n Cone - San Marcos
Come in and enjoy!
Happi Spatula
Happi Spatula is a Healthy Fusion Cuisine specialty store located in the north county of San Diego. We offer lunch, in-between light meals and dinner. ! Meal kits and Catering are also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!
TapaTapa Bar & Kitchen
Thank you for your support!