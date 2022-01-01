Go
Toast

Amalfi Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

200 NY-32

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Cheese$15.75
See full menu

Location

200 NY-32

Central Valley NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parm Woodbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn

No reviews yet

An all New York cocktail bar serving the best drinks in the area including local beer, wine, cider & spirits. An offshoot of the nearby Warwick Valley Winery.

Tequila Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Empire Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston