Amano Taco

Tacos, Burritos, Quesadillas and More!

TACOS

301 W 29th St Suite 1002 • $

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Taco - Rajas$3.75
Vegetarian Charred Poblano Peppers and Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
Chips + Salsa$3.99
House made tortilla chips and choice of house made salsa
Queso Taco - Chicken$3.75
Roasted Guajillo Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Onion and Cilantro
Queso Taco - Chorizo$4.25
Spicy Mexican Chorizo, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Queso Taco - Pork$3.75
Roasted Pork Shoulder, Chihuahua Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Onion and Cilantro
Street Corn Cup$4.99
Roasted corn and spicy jalapeño pepper served in a cup, topped with spicy cotija cheese mayo, cotija cheese, chili lime salt and cilantro
Bowl - Chicken$11.99
Base of tomato rice served with choice of beans, choice of salsa, roasted corn, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro and cotija cheese
Quesadilla - Chicken$8.99
Flour tortilla, roasted Guajillo chicken, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema
Queso Taco - Shrimp$4.25
Seared Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Lime Cilantro Aioli
Burrito - Chicken$9.99
Roasted Guajillo chicken, choice of salsa, choice of beans, Chihuahua cheese, tomato rice, chipotle jalapeno crema on a flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 W 29th St Suite 1002

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
