aMano

450 HAYES STREET

Popular Items

TAGLIATELLE$18.00
Nettle pesto, pine nuts
MARGHERITA PIZZA$15.00
Margherita, tomato, fior di latte, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
MEATBALLS$14.00
Chicken polpettine, spicy tomato sauce, crositini
Side Parmesan
SALSICCIA PIZZA$18.00
Salsiccia, tomato, provolone piccante, olives, red onion
FUNGHI PIZZA$18.00
Funghi, hen of the woods mushrooms, garlic, fontal
GEM LETTUCE$14.00
Gem lettuce, anchovy, radish, capers, parmigiano-reggiano
CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Cauliflower, lemon, chili, bagna cauda
BUCATINI$18.00
Bucatini all' amatriciana, pancetta, pecorino
ARANCINI$12.00
Saffron-fontina arancini, garlic aioli
Location

SAN FRANCISCO CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fluid Cooperative

Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.

Northern Duck

Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s

Coterie

B-Side San Francisco

Pre-order drinks for SFJAZZ shows!

