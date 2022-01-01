Go
Amante Restaurant

Welcome to Amante Italian Restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles. You'll love every bit of our Italian cuisine and world famous gourmet pizza at this sophisticated, neighborhood restaurant. From the moment you walk through the door until your last bite of our specialty desserts, we make our guests feel at home with the friendly, relaxing atmosphere and strong attention to service.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

123 E 9th st • $$

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, lemon, Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Cheese Bread$10.00
Feta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with Marinara
Penne Pink Sauce$15.00
Creamy pink sauce
Garlic Bread$6.00
Tartare di Tonno$14.00
Chopped tuna, avocado and cucumbers
Penne alla Vodka$17.00
Marinara, romano cheese, sauteed onions, and crushed red pepper flakes
4 Cheese Spaghetti$16.00
Baked. Parmesan, feta, ricotta and mozzarella
Amante's Ragu$15.00
Spaghetti with house-made meat sauce
Roasted Beets$14.00
Mixed greens, red onion, beets, walnuts, avocado, fresh mozzarella, house dressing
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Tossed in thick cream and Parmesan cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

123 E 9th st

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

