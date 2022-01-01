Amante Restaurant
Welcome to Amante Italian Restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles. You'll love every bit of our Italian cuisine and world famous gourmet pizza at this sophisticated, neighborhood restaurant. From the moment you walk through the door until your last bite of our specialty desserts, we make our guests feel at home with the friendly, relaxing atmosphere and strong attention to service.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
123 E 9th st • $$
123 E 9th st
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
