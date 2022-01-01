Amara Kitchen

Go
841 East Mariposa St.

Popular Items

Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf / v
HIHO FALAFEL$14.75
falafel, feta cheese, tomatoes, greens, cabbage, pickled onions, yogurt sauce & boss sauce, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten-free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
Inspired by our Highland Park neighbors at HiHo market
gfo | vo | nfo
Spicy Quinoa Bowl$12.00
Spicy quinoa, purple cabbage & sweet potato cubes, cilantro, w/ Mary's organic chicken breast, topped w/toasted pepitas, pesto.
gf | df | nfo | vo
Pesto Grain Bowl$13.50
quinoa or black rice w/beets, greens, sweet potatoes & pesto topped w/ avocado & arame
gf | v
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES$3.75
VEGAN, GF, GRAIN FREE
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf / dfo
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & black beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
Rice & Veggie Bowl$12.00
Black rice, kale, sweet potatoes w/ BOSS sauce & beet puree topped w/ avocado, purple slaw, & sunflower seeds
gf | v | nfo
Bison Ragu Bowl$14.50
pasture raised bison ragu served w/ quinoa or rice tossed in boss sauce topped w/ cilantro, pickled red onions & mixed greens gf | df | nfo
Bone Broth 12oz cup$7.50
hearty cup of our healing broth made from Mary’s organic chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

841 East Mariposa St.

Altadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
