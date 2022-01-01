Amara Kitchen
Food that makes you feel good!
SALADS
841 East Mariposa St.
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
841 East Mariposa St.
Altadena CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pinocchio's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
HomeState
Come in and enjoy!
Dirt Dog
Come in and enjoy!
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Established in 1990, Amigos Restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican food and drinks. Come in and enjoy a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere!