Amara Kitchen

food that makes you feel good!

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

519 N Avenue 64 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN SALAD$15.50
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing & pickled onions served w/ toasted rice bread
gf | df | nfo
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Three eggs scrambled, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo/ nf / dfo
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$13.50
soyrizo, black beans, avocado, roasted purple potatoes, salsa verde, & cilantro, wrapped on your choice of a Mejorado flour tortilla or a gluten free New Grains brown rice, flax, psyllium husk tortilla
gfo / nf
Rice & Veggie Bowl$12.00
Black rice, kale, sweet potatoes w/ BOSS sauce & beet puree topped w/ avocado, purple slaw
gf | v | nfo
Pesto Grain Bowl$13.50
quinoa or black rice w/beets, greens, sweet potatoes & pesto topped w/ avocado & arame
gf | v
MUFFINS$4.75
GF, VEGAN OPTION
Latte$4.50
10oz cup
SPICY QUINOA BOWL$12.00
quinoa tossed in our house made hot sauce, purple cabbage & sweet potato wedges, cilantro, w/ Mary's organic chicken breast, topped w/toasted pepitas, pesto.
gf | df | nfo | vo
Matcha$4.00
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES$3.75
VEGAN, GF, GRAIN FREE
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 N Avenue 64

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
