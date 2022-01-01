Go
Amara Chocolate & Coffee

Amara Café has brought unique flavors from Latin America. The espresso bar is full of innovative coffee drinks, award winning hot chocolate and colorful eats like Venezuelan Gluten Free Arepas, Cachapas and famous Vegan Crispy Churros made fresh to order

55 S Raymond Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)

Popular Items

Tekes "Tequeños" Vzlan Cheese stick
Tequeños are a level above of cheese sticks. Delicious Venezuelan white cheese rolled in soft dough and fried to a perfection. Full of cheese, crispy, with your favorite dipping sauce!
Pabellon (Popular) YES DAY Movie$13.85
Filled with creamy black beans, queso fresco, sweet plantains
Your choice of: Beef, chicken, pork, avocado or roasted veggies.
Nata criolla on the side.
Mano cheese Substitution available.
Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
Baked Empanadas (Wheat)
Perfectly baked filled with your choice of: Spinach & Cheese, Chopped chicken breast, or grounded beef with onion, garlic, pepper, salt.
Empanada Criolla (Corn) Gluten Free
Crispy white corn empanada filled with your choice of: Shredded beef, shredded chicken, white cheese or stewed salmon. Criollas empanadas are deep fried.
Solo Pa' Mi$8.45
6 Crispy Churros (vegan) sanded with Saigon cinnamon & sugar + your favorite dipping sauce on the side
Cacao Latte (Hot)
70% Venezuelan Dark chocolate + Amara Espresso Blend with your favorite steamed milk!
Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
Cachapa Llanera$15.99
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
Burrito w Bacon-Chorizo "Spanish"$15.05
Spanish chorizo & applewood crispy bacon, melted Gouda, scrambled eggs, avocado, sauteed veggies in a flour tortilla. Black beans & nata on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 S Raymond Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday12:31 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:31 am - 12:30 am
Saturday12:31 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

