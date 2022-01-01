Amarillo restaurants you'll love
Amarillo's top cuisines
Must-try Amarillo restaurants
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.50
cheddar cheese curds, house pickled jalapeños, buttermilk ranch, raspberry sauce (V)
|Jalapeno Turkey
|$10.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce , caramelized onion, jalapeño cornbread
|Full Classic Caesar
|$10.00
arugula, baby kale, parmesan, croutons, chipotle caesar (v)
La Bella Pizza - Hillside
7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Extra Large 16" 3 Topping Pizza
|$13.99
XL 16" Pizzas with Cheese and THREE Toppings
|24" Build Your Own Pizza
|$17.99
Build your own 24" starting at $17.99
|*(8) Bone-in Wings
|$9.99
Naked, breaded with sauce on the side. or rolled in your favorite sauce.
Purple Flamingo Pops/ Crush Wine Bar
2606 Wolflin Village, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Beet And Carrot Salad
|$11.00
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$10.00
|Baby Crush Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3751 W I-40, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Crispy Golden Fries Topped with Pulled Pork and Cheese. Served with Ranch.
|Pepperoni Roll
|$11.99
Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara
|1/2 Cajun Chicken
|$9.99
Bowtie Pasta, Cajun Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$10.99
|Tacos al Carbon
|$10.99
|Fajitas for Two
|$27.99
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|Popular items
|SW Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
|Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons
|$12.00
drizzled with a Thai chili honey sauce served over a bed of arugula
|Avocado Quinoa Salad
mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, fresh grated parmesan and citrus vinaigrette
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail(5)
|$15.00
Served With Our Blood Orange Sauce
|"Skuna Bay" Salmon
|$38.00
"Skuna Bay" Salmon, Vegetable Of The Day, Gran Marnier Marmalade, Served On Bed Of Basil Pesto Gnocchi
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Classic Style Lobster Salad, HouseMade Brioche Bun, House Chips & Pickle
HUD's - Bell
4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo
|Popular items
|Single
|$4.09
|Large Diet Purple Haze
|$2.79
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.60
Chop Chop Rice
3300 S Coulter Suite #1, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Sweet and Sour Packet
|Sweet Chili
|Sriracha
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
HUD's - Coulter
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo
|Popular items
|BLT
|$3.89
|Single
|$4.09
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.60
Jorge's Tacos Garcia
1100 S Ross, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.86
|Chimichanga Plate
|$9.87
|Green Tamale
|$2.15
The Drunken Oyster
7606 sw 45th, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
|Fried oyster 1/2 Dozen
|$14.00
|Jambalya Rice Entree
|$18.00
Girasol Cafe and Bakery
3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
New Mexico stacked green chile chicken enchiladas
|Burger
|$15.00
1/2 lb Hamburger with Cream Cheese, Fried Onions and our famous Bacon Jam - comes with your choice of a side item
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.00
Roasted Turkey Breast on our Multi-Grain Bread with Jalapeno Bacon, Swiss and Fresh Avocado. Comes with a side.
Polk Street Eats
614 S Polk St, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
deep fried hand breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo on a regular bun served with fries
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
diced tomatoes and cheese
Braceros Downtown
727 South Polk Street, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$10.99
Sweet Charlie's
9180 Town Square Blvd, Amarillo
Giovanni's Pizza
5807 southwest 45th avenue, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Hand Tossed
our hand tossed pizza with your choice of toppings
|The Carnivore*
|Thin Crust
Chop Chop Rice
2818 Wolflin, amarillo
|Popular items
|GF Sweet Ginger
|Sweet and Sour Packet
|Steak
|$9.99
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|Popular items
|1/2 Nachos
|$10.99
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch
|Firehouse Philly
|$12.99
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch
|Green Chile Roll
|$11.99
Ground Beef, Green Chiles & Cheddar Cheese served with Green Chile Mayo
Hood Eats
2035 Paramount Boulevard, Amarillo
West Texas Fresh
7210 W. Frontage Rd, Amarillo
HUDs - Food Trailer
8001 SW 34th Ave., Suite 100, AMARILLO
Hoffbrau Amarillo
7203 IH-40 West, Suite G, Amarillo