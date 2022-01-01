Amarillo restaurants you'll love

Amarillo restaurants
Toast
  • Amarillo

Amarillo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Must-try Amarillo restaurants

Crush Wine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Crush Wine Bar & Grill

627 S Polk, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$9.50
cheddar cheese curds, house pickled jalapeños, buttermilk ranch, raspberry sauce (V)
Jalapeno Turkey$10.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce , caramelized onion, jalapeño cornbread
Full Classic Caesar$10.00
arugula, baby kale, parmesan, croutons, chipotle caesar (v)
La Bella Pizza - Hillside image

 

La Bella Pizza - Hillside

7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large 16" 3 Topping Pizza$13.99
XL 16" Pizzas with Cheese and THREE Toppings
24" Build Your Own Pizza$17.99
Build your own 24" starting at $17.99
*(8) Bone-in Wings$9.99
Naked, breaded with sauce on the side. or rolled in your favorite sauce.
Purple Flamingo Pops/ Crush Wine Bar image

 

Purple Flamingo Pops/ Crush Wine Bar

2606 Wolflin Village, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet And Carrot Salad$11.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Baby Crush Cobb Salad$15.00
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3751 W I-40, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Cheese Fries$9.99
Crispy Golden Fries Topped with Pulled Pork and Cheese. Served with Ranch.
Pepperoni Roll$11.99
Pepperoni and Mozzarella. Served with Ranch and Marinara
1/2 Cajun Chicken$9.99
Bowtie Pasta, Cajun Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cajun Sauce, and Parmesan Cheese
Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

 

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$10.99
Tacos al Carbon$10.99
Fajitas for Two$27.99
Public House - Amarillo image

 

Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SW Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons$12.00
drizzled with a Thai chili honey sauce served over a bed of arugula
Avocado Quinoa Salad
mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds, fresh grated parmesan and citrus vinaigrette
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy image

 

Metropolitan-A Speakeasy

9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail(5)$15.00
Served With Our Blood Orange Sauce
"Skuna Bay" Salmon$38.00
"Skuna Bay" Salmon, Vegetable Of The Day, Gran Marnier Marmalade, Served On Bed Of Basil Pesto Gnocchi
Lobster Roll$18.00
Classic Style Lobster Salad, HouseMade Brioche Bun, House Chips & Pickle
HUD's - Bell image

 

HUD's - Bell

4411 S. Bell St., Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single$4.09
Large Diet Purple Haze$2.79
Breakfast Burrito$3.60
Chop Chop Rice image

 

Chop Chop Rice

3300 S Coulter Suite #1, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet and Sour Packet
Sweet Chili
Sriracha
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
HUD's - Coulter image

 

HUD's - Coulter

7311 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$3.89
Single$4.09
Breakfast Burrito$3.60
Jorge's Tacos Garcia image

 

Jorge's Tacos Garcia

1100 S Ross, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.86
Chimichanga Plate$9.87
Green Tamale$2.15
The Drunken Oyster image

 

The Drunken Oyster

7606 sw 45th, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fried oyster 1/2 Dozen$14.00
Jambalya Rice Entree$18.00
Girasol Cafe and Bakery image

 

Girasol Cafe and Bakery

3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo

Avg 4.6 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
New Mexico stacked green chile chicken enchiladas
Burger$15.00
1/2 lb Hamburger with Cream Cheese, Fried Onions and our famous Bacon Jam - comes with your choice of a side item
Turkey Avocado$12.00
Roasted Turkey Breast on our Multi-Grain Bread with Jalapeno Bacon, Swiss and Fresh Avocado. Comes with a side.
Polk Street Eats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Polk Street Eats

614 S Polk St, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
deep fried hand breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo on a regular bun served with fries
Caesar Salad$8.99
diced tomatoes and cheese
Braceros Downtown image

 

Braceros Downtown

727 South Polk Street, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$10.99
Sweet Charlie's image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Charlie's

9180 Town Square Blvd, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Sa.vor image

 

Sa.vor

7669 Hillside Rd. Ste. 600, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Giovanni's Pizza

5807 southwest 45th avenue, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Tossed
our hand tossed pizza with your choice of toppings
The Carnivore*
Thin Crust
Chop Chop Rice image

NOODLES

Chop Chop Rice

2818 Wolflin, amarillo

Avg 4.7 (677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GF Sweet Ginger
Sweet and Sour Packet
Steak$9.99
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Nachos$10.99
Tortilla Chips with Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped with Fireman #4 Beer Queso, Black Beans, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Guacamole, and Spicy Ranch
Firehouse Philly$12.99
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch
Green Chile Roll$11.99
Ground Beef, Green Chiles & Cheddar Cheese served with Green Chile Mayo
Main pic

 

Hood Eats

2035 Paramount Boulevard, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

West Texas Fresh

7210 W. Frontage Rd, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

HUDs - Food Trailer

8001 SW 34th Ave., Suite 100, AMARILLO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hoffbrau Amarillo

7203 IH-40 West, Suite G, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Amarillo

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Chili

Burritos

Wontons

