Amarillo American restaurants you'll love

Crush Wine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Crush Wine Bar & Grill

627 S Polk, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$9.50
cheddar cheese curds, house pickled jalapeños, buttermilk ranch, raspberry sauce (V)
Jalapeno Turkey$10.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce , caramelized onion, jalapeño cornbread
Full Classic Caesar$10.00
arugula, baby kale, parmesan, croutons, chipotle caesar (v)
More about Crush Wine Bar & Grill
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy image

 

Metropolitan-A Speakeasy

9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, HouseMade Croutons & Parmesan
Olives & Pecans$10.00
The Ultimate Bar Snack
Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad$20.00
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
More about Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Sticks$8.99
Served with Ranch & Marinara
Basket of Fries$4.99
Choice of Straight Fries or Curly Fries
Firehouse Philly$12.99
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

