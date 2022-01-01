Amarillo American restaurants you'll love
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.50
cheddar cheese curds, house pickled jalapeños, buttermilk ranch, raspberry sauce (V)
|Jalapeno Turkey
|$10.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, avocado spread, lettuce , caramelized onion, jalapeño cornbread
|Full Classic Caesar
|$10.00
arugula, baby kale, parmesan, croutons, chipotle caesar (v)
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, HouseMade Croutons & Parmesan
|Olives & Pecans
|$10.00
The Ultimate Bar Snack
|Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad
|$20.00
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|Cheese Sticks
|$8.99
Served with Ranch & Marinara
|Basket of Fries
|$4.99
Choice of Straight Fries or Curly Fries
|Firehouse Philly
|$12.99
Beef Philly with Sautéed Jalapenos, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese & topped off with Spicy Ranch