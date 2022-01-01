Amarillo breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Amarillo
More about Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, HouseMade Croutons & Parmesan
|Olives & Pecans
|$10.00
The Ultimate Bar Snack
|Blackened Salmon Heritage Salad
|$20.00
Petite Salmon Filet, Organic Heritage Greens, Fontina Cheese, Seasonal Assorted Root Vegetables
More about HUD's - Coulter
HUD's - Coulter
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo
|Popular items
|Frito Pie
|$3.19
|BLT
|$3.89
|Large TT
|$2.79
More about Girasol Cafe and Bakery
Girasol Cafe and Bakery
3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
1/2 lb Hamburger with Cream Cheese, Fried Onions and our famous Bacon Jam - comes with your choice of a side item
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
New Mexico stacked green chile chicken enchiladas
|Turkey Avocado
|$12.00
Roasted Turkey Breast on our Multi-Grain Bread with Jalapeno Bacon, Swiss and Fresh Avocado. Comes with a side.