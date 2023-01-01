Angus burgers in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve angus burgers
More about Charlee's Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlee's Chicken
614 S Polk St, Amarillo
|Angus Burger
|$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, white cheddar, charlee’s sauce and fries
More about Public House - Amarillo
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|Angus Burger
|$14.00
8 oz. angus beef patty, smoked gouda, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & our savory secret sauce - substitute vegan patty 2 - add ons… bacon 2 / egg 1 / quail egg 2 /
green chiles 1 / jalapeños 1