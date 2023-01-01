Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Angus burgers in Amarillo

Go
Amarillo restaurants
Toast

Amarillo restaurants that serve angus burgers

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlee's Chicken

614 S Polk St, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Burger$9.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, white cheddar, charlee’s sauce and fries
More about Charlee's Chicken
Item pic

 

Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz. angus beef patty, smoked gouda, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & our savory secret sauce - substitute vegan patty 2 - add ons… bacon 2 / egg 1 / quail egg 2 /
green chiles 1 / jalapeños 1
More about Public House - Amarillo

Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo

Chips And Salsa

Fried Chicken Salad

Green Beans

Cookies

Lobsters

Burritos

Patty Melts

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Amarillo to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston