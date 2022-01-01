Boneless wings in Amarillo

Go
Amarillo restaurants
Toast

Amarillo restaurants that serve boneless wings

Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$9.99
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
Boneless 6 Wings image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo

Nachos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chimichangas

Caesar Salad

Pies

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Amarillo to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Roswell

No reviews yet

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dumas

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston