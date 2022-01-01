Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
PIZZA • GRILL
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Ranch
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with your choice of Buffalo Sauce & Ranch