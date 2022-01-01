Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Ranch
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with your choice of Buffalo Sauce & Ranch
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

