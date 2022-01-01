Chicken wraps in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|SW Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)