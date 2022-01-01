Chimichangas in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants that serve chimichangas

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

 

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga Grande$11.99
More about Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Jorge's Tacos Garcia image

 

Jorge's Tacos Garcia

1100 S Ross, Amarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Plate$9.87
More about Jorge's Tacos Garcia

