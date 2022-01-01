Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Amarillo

Go
Amarillo restaurants
Toast

Amarillo restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Girasol Cafe and Bakery image

 

Girasol Cafe and Bakery

3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo

Avg 4.6 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
More about Girasol Cafe and Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Giovanni's Pizza

5807 southwest 45th avenue, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLLS$7.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo

Grilled Chicken Salad

Turkey Wraps

Green Beans

Egg Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Amarillo to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston