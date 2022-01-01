Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Crab Cakes
Amarillo restaurants that serve crab cakes
FRENCH FRIES
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(213 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$17.25
fried crab cake fritters, green apple slaw, horseradish aioli
More about Crush Wine Bar & Grill
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201, Amarillo
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Benedict
$16.00
More about Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo
Turkey Clubs
Cheese Fries
Bread Pudding
Udon Noodles
Caesar Salad
Pepperoni Rolls
Chicken Caesar Salad
Croissants
More near Amarillo to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston