Crispy chicken in Amarillo

Amarillo restaurants
Amarillo restaurants that serve crispy chicken

La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109

7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo

Crispy Chicken Parm Sub$9.89
Made on our homemade bread. Crispy Chicken, Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, and a side of Parmesan. All subs are served Hot.
More about La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo

SW Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
Crispy Chicken Apple Salad$14.00
spinach, pecans, honeycrisp red apple slices, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, craisins, bacon bits & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Public House - Amarillo

