Crispy chicken in Amarillo

La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo
|Crispy Chicken Parm Sub
|$9.89
Made on our homemade bread. Crispy Chicken, Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, and a side of Parmesan. All subs are served Hot.
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|SW Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bbq sauce and ranch served in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
|Crispy Chicken Apple Salad
|$14.00
spinach, pecans, honeycrisp red apple slices, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled red onion, craisins, bacon bits & balsamic vinaigrette