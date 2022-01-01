Fajitas in Amarillo

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill image

 

Bracero’s Mexican Bar & Grill

2822 SW 6th ave, Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas for Two$27.99
Fajitas (1)$14.99
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
