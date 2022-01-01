Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Fried Rice
Amarillo restaurants that serve fried rice
Chop Chop Rice
3300 S Coulter Suite #1, Amarillo
No reviews yet
LARGE side of Fried Rice
$6.99
Small Fried Rice
$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
NOODLES
Chop Chop Rice
2818 Wolflin, amarillo
Avg 4.7
(677 reviews)
LARGE side of Fried Rice
$6.99
Small Fried Rice
$4.89
More about Chop Chop Rice
Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo
Udon Noodles
Pies
Greek Salad
Pudding
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Steak Subs
Garden Salad
Hummus
More near Amarillo to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston